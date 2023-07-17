‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ star Lauren Cohan addresses Maggie twist

Lauren Cohan has discussed the twist in the latest episode of The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, where we discover Maggie’s real intentions.

In Dead City’s fifth episode titled Stories We Tell Ourselves, a flashback sequence revealed Maggie (Cohan) planned to hand over Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to the Croat (Željko Ivanek) all along in exchange for her kidnapped son Hershel (Logan Kim). Prior to this, it’s been assumed Maggie needed Negan’s help in saving her son due to his history and knowledge of the Croat.

Maggie’s deception has been discovered by Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), who scribbled the word “liar” in blood across the wall of a New York City subway tunnel.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the twist, Cohan said: “I was so glad when [showrunner Eli Jorne] came with this story and that this was the twist. It was something I just didn’t see coming and couldn’t have seen coming.”

The twist speaks to Maggie’s history with Negan, who killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) back in The Walking Dead’s seventh season.

“Is there capacity to change?” Cohan added. “Can you allow yourself to still honour the love that you had for your husband and know that they wouldn’t have wanted you to live forever in the grief and the resentment and the rage against the person who did this? And ultimately, as humans, can we look at the most heinous act and say it’s possible we can change?

“The jury’s still out for her, but all the things that are happening along the way are as interesting to me as to whether or not she would forgive him.”

Dead City’s season finale will air Sunday July 23 on AMC in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The series is the first sequel spin-off to The Walking Dead, which came to an end after eleven seasons last year. A number of other follow-up shows are in development, including one for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and another for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).