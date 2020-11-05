The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero will not be returning for the bonus season 10 episodes.

The filmmaker, who worked on a string of episodes for the show including the long-awaited finale ‘A Certain Doom’ has confirmed the extra episodes will go ahead without him.

Nicotero, who remains an executive producer on the show, explained why he had to give priority to another project in the next few months.

Speaking of his work on season 2 of Creepshow had to come first, he told Rotten Tomatoes: “Originally, [TWD showrunner] Angela [Kang] had called and asked me if I wanted to and, unfortunately, because of when the pandemic hit and everything shut down, Creepshow was set to start shooting, and we had prepped the first two episodes.”

He added: “I think in my head originally, I was like, ‘Well, I can shoot Creepshow and then run over and do Walking Dead,’ and then I thought, ‘That’s insane. I would literally die.’ Until January, I’m all the way up to my eyeballs in Creepshow.”

Reviewing ‘A Certain Doom’ earlier this year, NME wrote: “When those half-dozen additional episodes are out of the way, we really will be on the final stretch — and we might just look back at ‘A Certain Doom’ as the episode when the end really began for The Walking Dead.”

The six final episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead are set to air in early 2021, before season 11 starts.