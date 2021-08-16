The Walking Dead has previewed the first episode of its 11th and final season, with events ending on a major cliffhanger.

The season premiere, ‘Acheron: Part I’, is currently available on AMC+ ahead of its broadcast debut next weekend (August 22), and below some major spoilers are discussed.

At the end of the episode, Maggie finds herself trapped and begging for help from Negan, who instead vanishes, leaving her fate up in the air.

Viewers who have seen the episode have reacted in shock to the turn of events, one writing: “Just watched a week early screening of The Walking Dead season premiere. And damn it was REALLY solid! That cliffhanger ending had me, not gonna lie. So glad to start this final season!”

Another said: OH MY GOD THAT ENDING @AMC_TV @WalkingDead_AMC AAHHHHHHHHHHHH,” while a third added: “THAT ENDING! Great premiere! Super excited for episode 2! #TheWalkingDead”.

Meanwhile, another said: “Can’t wait for a second episode, this season is looking good so far.”

The huge cliffhanger comes after star Norman Reedus recently teased a “mind-blowing” twist in season 11.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going,” he told ComicBook.

“We did the first ten episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly, and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group. And then all of a sudden, we did a one-eighty, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden.”

Reedus also said that the season will be “completely different” to what fans might expect, adding: “We’re all doing The Exorcist right now, all of our heads are spinning in a circle. Yeah, we’re all Linda Blair right now.

“I mean, things go from a black and white western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that, and it’s crazy.”