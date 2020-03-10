Season 10 of The Walking Dead is set to satisfy fans of the series’ original comic books with the trailer for Episode 12, ‘Walk with Us’.

In the comics, former Saviors leader Negan joins the Whisperers and so far the tv series has followed suit.

A major development then sees Negan killing Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, by decapitating her.

The trailer for ‘Walk with Us’ looks to potentially deliver this twist, as Negan is seen walking just behind Alpha towards a shack while carrying a knife – watch below.

The season to date saw Hilltop set on fire, and the upcoming episodes deal with the aftermath.

It was only in this season that Negan joined the Whisperers, leaving the question of the character’s true allegiance still up in the air.

Showrunner Angela Kang was recently asked about the aesthetic choices of The Walking Dead, when fans complained some scenes were too dark to make out the action.

“Great so first 10 mins basically looking at a black screen….. can’t see anything!” tweeted one fan.

“We do consider darkness when we go through lighting on set or the final color process on the episode before it airs,” Kang told Business Insider in response.

The second half of season 10 of The Walking Dead aired on February 23 in the US. A spin-off series is in the works, due for release later this year.