‘The Walking Dead’ Funko Pop! figures to be released for Halloween

A number of Walking Dead characters are getting their own Funko Pop! figures for Halloween – and they’re available to pre-order now.

The latest collaboration with the vinyl collectible company comes as part of its Funkoween collections. Announced gradually throughout the week during its ‘Halfway until Hallow’s Eve’ celebrations, the Funko event began on May 24 and concludes today (May 28).

Set to ship sometime in October, The Walking Dead collection will feature Carol with her bow and arrow, Daryl and Dog, Maggie with her bow, and Negan with his knife.

The figures are available to pre-order from the AMC store, Amazon and Entertainment Earth. You can see the show’s characters immortalised as big-headed toy figures below.

See a list of the other Pop! figures that have been announced during Funkoween! below:

Boo Hollow

Elvira 40th Anniversary Pop figure

Hocus Pocus Dani with Binx

Michael Myers

Lilo & Stitch – Jack o’ Lantern Stitch

Gremlins with 3D Glasses

Corpse Bride Emily with Maggot Diamond Collection Figure

Funko SODA: Freddy Vampire, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Frute Brute

Demon Slayer

Vincent Price

Brightburn – Brandon Breyer

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Carrie

General Mills Monster Cereal figures

Dia de los DC

Funko SODA: Evil Dead – Ash, Ghostbusters – Venkman, The Office – Dwight

Frightkins

La Llorona (with Chase)

Game Cover Pop – The Witcher

Venomized Jack o’ Lantern / Venomized Kingpin / Venom Pop Pens

Universal Monsters Dracula, Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein

Marvel Zombies

Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Ash

They Live

Dia de los Fluffy

Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat (Translucent + Glow)

Dungeons & Dragons

The Office

Funko SODA – Frankenstein Jr., Corpse Bride, Scooby-Doo Space Ghost

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead will be moving to Disney+ in the UK next month.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the channel will close in the UK after 17 years and stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media.