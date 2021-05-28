‘The Walking Dead’ Funko Pop! figures to be released for Halloween

A number of Walking Dead characters are getting their own Funko Pop! figures for Halloween – and they’re available to pre-order now.
The latest collaboration with the vinyl collectible company comes as part of its Funkoween collections. Announced gradually throughout the week during its ‘Halfway until Hallow’s Eve’ celebrations, the Funko event began on May 24 and concludes today (May 28).
Set to ship sometime in October, The Walking Dead collection will feature Carol with her bow and arrow, Daryl and Dog, Maggie with her bow, and Negan with his knife.
The figures are available to pre-order from the AMC store, Amazon and Entertainment Earth. You can see the show’s characters immortalised as big-headed toy figures below.
See a list of the other Pop! figures that have been announced during Funkoween! below:
Boo Hollow
Elvira 40th Anniversary Pop figure
Hocus Pocus Dani with Binx
Michael Myers
Lilo & Stitch – Jack o’ Lantern Stitch
Gremlins with 3D Glasses
Corpse Bride Emily with Maggot Diamond Collection Figure
Funko SODA: Freddy Vampire, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Frute Brute
Demon Slayer
Vincent Price
Brightburn – Brandon Breyer
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Carrie
General Mills Monster Cereal figures
Dia de los DC
Funko SODA: Evil Dead – Ash, Ghostbusters – Venkman, The Office – Dwight
Frightkins
La Llorona (with Chase)
Game Cover Pop – The Witcher
Venomized Jack o’ Lantern / Venomized Kingpin / Venom Pop Pens
Universal Monsters Dracula, Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein
Marvel Zombies
Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Ash
They Live
Dia de los Fluffy
Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat (Translucent + Glow)
Dungeons & Dragons
The Office
Funko SODA – Frankenstein Jr., Corpse Bride, Scooby-Doo Space Ghost
Meanwhile, The Walking Dead will be moving to Disney+ in the UK next month.
Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the channel will close in the UK after 17 years and stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media.