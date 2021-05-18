‘The Walking Dead’ is moving to Disney+ in the UK

The Walking Dead will be moving to Disney+ in the UK next month.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the channel will close in the UK after 17 years and stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media.

All Fox titles will be available to watch on the Star channel on Disney+ from this summer onwards.

“On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

It continued: “We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you.

“Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”

In other Walking Dead news, Jacob Young joined the show’s cast for the eleventh and final season.

The actor’s role is yet to be revealed, but his character is not named after anyone in the comic books by Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard.

“Time to play a new character on TV, it’s been awhile,” Young wrote when sharing the news on Instagram. “Looking forward to sharing with everyone soon. #primetime.”

Last year, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced season 11 would be the show’s last. It will air between this year and next year.