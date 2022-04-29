‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan calls out “toxic” fans for “shitty” treatment of Norman Reedus

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called out “toxic” fans of The Walking Dead over their treatment of Norman Reedus.

Earlier this week, it was announced Melissa McBride would no longer be involved in the planned spin-off featuring Daryl and Carol. In a statement from AMC, McBride is said to have dropped out because filming in Europe this summer was “logistically untenable” for the actor.

After the announcement, some fans believed Reedus, who plays Daryl, was connected to her departure. In response, Morgan, who plays Negan in the series, criticised fans on Twitter on Friday (April 29) over the claims.

“Some of you have gone WAY too far,” Morgan wrote. “TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that.

“Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY.”

After a fan suggested Reedus asked for filming to take place in Europe so he could be closer to his family, Morgan replied: “Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors.

“We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have a contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.”

The untitled spin-off, which will now focus on Daryl, is scheduled to be filmed in Europe this summer and will premiere in 2023.

Morgan is set to play Negan opposite Lauren Cohan’s Maggie in their own spin-off, titled Isle Of The Dead. The show will take place in a “post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland” and is also scheduled for next year.

An anthology spin-off titled Tales Of The Walking Dead is set to be released later this year, featuring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and the return of Samantha Morton’s Alpha.

The Walking Dead’s final eleventh season will return in October 2022.