The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has opened up about an improvised scene from a previous season.

The 54-year old actor, who plays Negan in the long-running zombie show, entered with a baseball bat in season 6 – killing one of Rick’s people in the process.

Remembering the scene, Morgan recalls how Michael Cudlitz, who plays Abraham, improvised the line “suck my nuts”, before the now famous death scene.

Discussing the scene with Cudlitz on the show, Friday Night In With The Morgans, Morgan said: “It’s just is a moment that I’ll never, ever forget in my whole life. It just was our kind of a moment that we got to have, and I still to this day get baseball bats to sign that you signed that say ‘suck my nuts,’ and it makes me fall on the fucking floor every time,” the actor laughed.

He added: ‘I’ll never, ever forget when we shot it, when Mike [made up] the line, ‘suck my nuts.’ It’s rare we kind of get to play with words a lot, but when Mike kind of got on his knees and he said ‘suck my nuts,’ and I got to kind of respond to that in a Negan way…”

Earlier this week, The Walking Dead actor Lew Temple spoke about the abandoned storyline that saw his character Axel become a serial killer.

On Skybound‘s Talk Dead to Me podcast, Temple explained how his expectations were curbed due to the show’s tone.

“I showed up with the idea that I was going to be serial killer and foreboding, and then the day of, got a note to switch that,” Temple began. “‘No no, we’ve gotta lighten things up a bit, we’ve been pretty dark.’”

The actor explained the show’s writers gave requests to leave the character somewhat open – as some scripts that ended up being dropped included Axel abducting and murdering Hershel Greene’s daughter Beth.

“There were some episodes that were written where I do take Beth out into the woods and slaughter her. And so we didn’t get to any of those,” Temple said.

The Walking Dead will air the season 10 finale later this year.