‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan says spin-off news spoiled final season

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has apologised to fans for the “spoiler” that his character will survive The Walking Dead finale after AMC announced a spin-off series for Negan.

Morgan said it was a “shocker” to learn that AMC had shared the news about the New York-based spin-off Isle Of The Dead, which will centre on Negan and Maggie Rhee.

The project was announced earlier this month. Some fans were left confused as to why the spin-off news would have been revealed during part two of The Walking Dead’s final season, which has been split into three parts.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show about the announcement, Morgan said: “I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

He added: “I think seeing zombies in Manhattan is gonna be kind of super fantastic.”

The actor later clarified comments that he made during the interview in light of The Walking Dead’s “brutal” filming schedule.

“Think I could of been more clear in this interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been brutal make no mistake. But it’s also a big family that loves each other… and wants to end show the best way we can. It just ain’t easy when we care so much.”

He added: “Personally? I don’t even want to talk about show right now. Need to step away to be able to form cohesive non emotional thoughts. That? It’s gonna take a minute.”

In other Walking Dead news, Tales Of The Walking Dead started filming earlier this year. The six-part anthology series features both new and established characters.

It’s one of many spin-offs in the pipeline, with Fear The Walking Dead set to return for an eighth season. There’s also a spin-off series featuring Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) that’s currently in development.

Andrew Lincoln will also appear in three films based on his character Rick Grimes.

Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan recently discussed a brutal killing scene in a recent episode of The Walking Dead.