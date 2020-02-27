‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife reacts to his character’s strange sex scene

The wife of The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has responded to a scene in which he sleeps with a zombie mask-wearing leader.

Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) waited until their kids were asleep to tune into the episode – which drew plenty of comments online – and said that only her husband could make such a scene “kinda hot”.

Advertisement

“Watched @thewalkingdead after the kids fell asleep last night. This scene!!!

Ol’ daddy has a way of looking at a gal, and it is CUTE! Only YOU could have made that situation kinda hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan ! Hahahaha. Prepping my own zombie flesh mask now. #neganswife” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Morgan portrays Negan in the series. The episode in question, titled ‘Squeeze’, ended with the Whisperer leader Alpha leading him out into the wood where he believed she was going to execute him.

Instead, Alpha “rewards” him by doing the dirty with him in the woods in the middle of the day (dirty is the right word: her mask is made of the flesh of an undead human being, which she keeps wearing).

The hookup was Negan’s “crass reward” for identifying Gamma (Thora Birch) as a spy within the Whisperer camp.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays in the US on AMC and Mondays on FOX in the UK. You can also catch up on the show via NOW TV.