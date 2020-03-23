The Walking Dead bid farewell to one of its longest-standing and most important characters in the latest season 10 episode.

Last night’s (March 22) episode ‘What We Become’ saw fans say goodbye to Danai Gurira’s Michonne, while also hinting that Rick Grimes is still alive.

In the episode, Michonne is led to Virgil’s home, where she is given a hallucinogenic tea that show’s her an alternate timeline.

Here, she sees herself take a villainous path after deciding not to save Andrea, later becoming Negan’s right-hand woman and murdering Glenn, before being killed herself by Rick.

Back in the real world, Michonne later finds Rick’s boots and a logbook, as well as a drawing of herself and Judith, and after the latter briefs her over walkie talkie about Alpha’s fate and the situation with the rest of the group, she sets off to find Rick.

Michonne’s storyline ends when she finds two survivors in need of help, deciding to aid them as they try and catch up to a marching army in the distance.

While the ending still leaves Michonne’s story open-ended, fans nevertheless paid an emotional tribute to her character:

danai gurira has spent 89 episodes portraying michonne grimes beautifully. one of the best fictional characters of all time portrayed by a superbly talented actress. i’m gonna miss her so much #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mKVvmZfWm1 — Patrick (@memeforhire) March 23, 2020

rick & michonne are going to find each other again AND THAT’S ON ENDGAME #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zuFZPqj4AX — Patrick (@memeforhire) March 23, 2020

To Danai Gurira, Thank you for being part of this crazy world we call #TheWalkingDead. For embracing the fans and celebrating the #TWDFamily. For bringing Michonne to life and for showing us what strength, leadership, and vulnerability looks like. Thank for being our Michonne. pic.twitter.com/D7LPO0vOGd — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 23, 2020

I am very sad that this is the last episode of Danai/Michonne. I can't direct it yet… I wish a lot of happiness to Danai Gurira who is an excellent actress. And I hope that Michonne will have a very good ending worthy of Danai she played for 8 years. I will miss her ❤️👸🏿#TWD pic.twitter.com/1Y8NlJSrCM — 𝒫ℯ𝓉ℯ𝓇 🗽 (@PeletierGrimes) March 23, 2020

Danai’s acting, the score & cinematography, the revisiting of old #TWD scenes in a crazy new way, Michonne leaving to find Rick.. Everything about Michonne’s final episode was absolutely incredible. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S3zrkMbpAD — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 23, 2020

Gonna miss Michonne so much, man. The character growth and performance from Danai has been a gift to watch. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Tyv6YMFAHk — Jenna Greathouse (@JennabGreat) March 23, 2020

her name is michonne.

forever our katana queen. ⚔️💛 THANK YOU DANAI GURIRA #TWD pic.twitter.com/N6YnhvKd8K — 𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒓𝒊 ⚡️ (@conniemakkari) March 23, 2020

Danai Gurira showcases her phenomenal talent in tonight’s #TWD and gives Michonne an exit that really, in my opinion, could not have been done better. I’d go as far to say as it’s one of the best episodes of the show. Watch it!! — Kayla (@jaimeofoldstone) March 23, 2020

This episode was amazing. Thank you @angelakang for beautiful exit for Michonne. — ❥ 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 (@romeparistokio) March 23, 2020

Speaking about her exit to Entertainment Weekly, Gurira explained: “I thought that was a very generous way to let her exit because she has to be true to herself, and being true to yourself has its inconveniences.

“The aspiration is she is supposed to go and find her partner, love of her life, father of her children, bring him home. And that’s something that in Michonne’s mind, only she can do that. If he’s out there and he needs help, only she can bring him back. So she has to go do that.

“But because she’s being true to herself as she found that inkling to be true to herself, even when she was cut off from herself when she saved Andrea, she has her own aspirations in service of others. And that’s who she’s become.

“And so to help these people at the end and get them towards their people is something she knows she can live with. And that’s something she knows that she is.

“And so we see her exit to show that honest, truthful Michonne decision that we’ve seen her grow into over the course of her time on the show. But growing it more and more into her own heart and her own humanity. So I thought that was a great way for her to walk away through her stuff.”

Teasing whether she could pop up in the upcoming Rick Grimes movies, the actress added: “I mean, we’ll see how it goes, man. You know what I mean?”