A new behind-the-scenes image from The Walking Dead has been shared by one of the show’s stars – check it out below.

Brianna Venskus, who plays Beatrice in the show, posted a photo of herself alongside co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, on her Instagram account.

The shot sees Venskus and McBride covered in blood, used as a familiar tactic for survivors to disguise themselves as walkers by assimilating.

Advertisement

The upcoming finale, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, will pick up where the previous episodes left off, which saw survivors including Daryl, Carol and Beatrice trapped in a hospital surrounded by the Whisperers’ Beta gearing up to lead a horde to attack.

Check out the post here:

A recent teaser for the upcoming finale teased a major character death, in a clip showing Daryl leading Alexandrians away from the horde.

In the clip, he says, “We’re not all gonna make it through. But this is the only way.”

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed earlier this year at a virtual Comic-Con panel that fans can expect more episodes coming soon after the one-off finale.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to announce an extended season 10, there will be six extra episodes to follow the finale in early 2021, if all goes well,” she said.

Spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead is also returning to screens this autumn, with a sixth season due for release on October 11.

‘A Certain Doom’ will air on AMC and NOW TV on October 4.