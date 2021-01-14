A new image of Negan and Lucille in The Walking Dead has just been released – check it out below.

The photo was shared by Hilarie Burton, who will play Negan’s wife in the forthcoming bonus episodes of season 10.

“Find the person you can depend on,” Burton wrote in the caption to her Instagram post. The actress will be starring opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is her husband in real-life as well.

Check out Burton’s post here:

The official synopsis for the upcoming bonus episodes reads: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

The six new episodes will be airing at the end of next month, ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead next year.

Guests stars for the six extra episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Negan’s wife Lucille.

Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) will also be joining the show as Elijah.

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28.