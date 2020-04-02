The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus “hated” Negan’s character development, the actor who portrays Negan has revealed.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan said Reedus, who plays Daryl in the long-running AMC drama, wasn’t happy with Negan becoming leader of the Whisperers in season ten.

Speaking to The Talking Dead podcast, Morgan said Reedus “hated” the latest plot line. “I loved it, Norman hated it, which made me like it more,” he said.

Morgan was referencing episode 14 Look at the Flowers where his character Negan becomes the new leader. Daryl had held Negan captive after failing to believe that he’d joined forces with Carol to kill Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers.

To prove that he had indeed plotted Alpha’s downfall, Negan took Daryl to where he had placed Alpha’s head on a pike, but it had gone. The men were quickly surrounded by three Whisperers.

Suddenly, the Whisperers knelt down in front of Negan and declared him as the new leader. Daryl was then instructed by Negan to bend his knee.

“It was great. It just kind of pivoted that whole scene, and I think when Negan realises what’s going on, he absolutely becomes gleeful, which was fun because I had a crossbow pointed at my face the whole episode,” continued Morgan on the podcast. “So to have that whole moment of tables turning was great.”

Showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly the latest storyline doesn’t mean Daryl and Negan are now friends. “I think there’s a little bit of a thaw, but I don’t think he really loves this guy yet,” she said.

“I don’t know that [Daryl] totally trusts him. He was very aware that Negan was having maybe a bit too much fun once he got the gun back from the Whisperers.”

She continued: “Negan is complicated, and Negan killed people that mattered a lot to Daryl. For Daryl, the loss of Glenn and Abraham was huge for him, and all these people that died in that war, and I don’t think that that’s something that’s easily left behind.”