The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has broken down a key death from the season 10 finale.

The long-awaited episode, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, aired yesterday (October 5). The finale saw Reedus’ character Daryl kill Beta, the leader of the Whisperers threatening the survivors.

Describing filming the scene alongside Ryan Hurst, who played Beta, Reedus told Digital Spy: “I felt really good about it. I really like Ryan, and I hate to see Ryan go because he’s such a cool guy…

“He’s a good friend of mine, but there was a lot of work that went into that death. I remember Ryan being like, ‘Oh, so you’re the one that kills me?!'”

The actor went on, describing the dynamic with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan and Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan.

“Everyone expected a huge fight between Daryl and Beta again, and so did I actually, but they had to have a red herring happen because Negan stays on the show for a bit longer and they wanted to see how Negan would fit into the world, so he had to do some redeeming things,” he said.

“You have the return of Maggie now, so he had to redeem himself to be able to stay alive basically – that’s why that fight went in that direction.”

In a three-star review of ‘A Certain Doom’, NME speculated on the future of the show, with another six episodes set to be added to season 10. “The episode feels burdened by this weight of expectation,” the review said.

“At least now, The Walking Dead can begin to look to the future. When those half-dozen additional episodes are out of the way, we really will be on the final stretch — and we might just look back at ‘A Certain Doom’ as the episode when the end really began for The Walking Dead.”

The Walking Dead airs on Fox in the UK.