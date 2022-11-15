‘The Walking Dead’ producer launches new game studio

The Walking Dead producer Sharon Tal Yguado has announced the launch of her new gaming studio Astrid Entertainment.

Yguado partnered with AMC on the launch of The Walking Dead as a senior media executive, and also worked on The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

According to a statement obtained by Video Games Chronicle, Yguado is “bringing together accomplished worldbuilders and game developers to craft fantastical living worlds that inspire positive, community play” with Astrid.

The statement adds: “Astrid is building its first fantastical interactive world, grounded in rich lore, environmental worldbuilding and system design to encourage the emergence of multiplayer stories.

“Players will evolve worlds differently based on their actions and choices. They will get to explore the world, go on adventures, meet its fascinating characters, learn new skills, collect and share resources, all whilst building new bonds that grow and evolve over time.”

Yguado went on: “I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them.

“We are seeing a new generation that wants something different. They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories.”

In other Walking Dead news, Norman Reedus recently revealed that his new spin-off series will be titled Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead writer and producer Scott M. Gimple said of the series: “Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing.”

He added: “He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”