The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero has shared his themed home decoration to repel the coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, Nicotero teased the additions with a photo of the heads of various zombie characters from the show, to “scare any virus away.”

The caption specified which heads represented which characters from The Walking Dead. “Decorating the gate at my house!” Nicotero began. “Sure to scare any virus away.

“And if you’re curious 1. Alpha 2. Bicycle Girl 3. Female walker Carl killed in the farmhouse in ep 301 AND one of the Governor’s fish tank heads. 4. Michonne pet 1 5. Ben Gardner Governor fish tank head 6. Michonne pet number 2”

The finale of season 10 of The Walking Dead has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Episode 15, ‘The Tower’ aired on April 15 as the final episode pre-finale, leaving a cliffhanger that questions the fate of several key characters.

Executive producer Denise Huth shared some insight on the upcoming finale, ‘A Certain Doom’, with ComicBook. “There’s still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive,” Huth said.

The trailer for the finale sees the return of fan-favourite character Maggie, who until now had only been seen in hallucinations in season 10.

Showrunner Angela Kang also suggested the upcoming season 10 finale could offer further explanation following Negan’s killing of Alpha, as well as further developments for new characters from this season.