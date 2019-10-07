‘The Walking Dead’ renewed for season 11

Just as season 10 gets underway....

The Walking Dead will return for season 11, it’s been confirmed.

The news was announced at New York Comic Con over the weekend ahead of the AMC show’s tenth season premiere today (October 7).

Showrunner Angela Kang revealed that Lauren Cohan will be back as Maggie Rhee in season 11 in a series regular role. The character had not been seen since season 9 after she decided to steer clear of enacting revenge on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Cohan said of her return to the long-running series: “It’s completely surreal. It feels just like home. It feels so emotional. It feels really, really emotional. I feel like this is a very special Comic-Con and a very special family and I’m really happy to be here” [via The Hollywood Reporter].

Danai Gurira’s character Michonne, however, will not return for season 11. Executive producer Denise Huth recently told the Radio Times about the upcoming departure in season 10.

“To send a character off the show, and [decide] how we wanted to do that… I know Angela [Kang, showrunner] and the writers spent a lot of time discussing it in the build-up to this season,” she explained. “It is tricky. It’s a very difficult thing to do.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be great – I think it will ultimately be very satisfying and also raise a whole bunch of other questions… y’know, for the show to be here 10 years in is incredible all by itself.

“Part of the gift and the challenge of being on the air so long is you have to start figuring out new ways to tell stories and how to introduce characters and how to lose characters. I think Angela has done a phenomenal job this year of addressing all those problems.”

The Walking Dead season 10 premieres in the UK tonight at 9pm on FOX.