‘The Walking Dead’ reveals another cave survivor in new season 10 images

New images released ahead of The Walking Dead‘s mid-season return appear to have revealed another survivor, following the cliffhanger that saw the team cornered by the undead in a cave.

In the mid-season finale, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) were all surrounded after attempting to locate the walker horde.

#TheWalkingDead returns! Feb 23 9pm ET/PT I was told this is an exclusive pic! Is it? Have you seen it anywhere else yet? #TWD #AMC pic.twitter.com/wQEa3qVaNx — Melissa McBride (@mcbridemelissa) February 5, 2020

Recent stills from the second half of the current season, however, showed certain characters taking part in the Hilltop Battle – seemingly confirming that that Daryl, Carol, Aaron and Kelly will survive the cave.

Now newly-released images show Jerry also participating in the battle, meaning Magna and Connie are now the only characters whose safety is potentially at risk.

Grab your plates because we're serving more fresh looks from #TheWalkingDead 10B 👀 pic.twitter.com/xk8xvbPcqh — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 5, 2020

In December, it emerged that the family of a late stuntman for the show, who died following an accident while filming an episode of The Walking Dead, have been awarded $8.6m (£6.6m) by a US jury.

John Bernecker suffered serious head injuries when he fell onto a concrete floor while filming a stunt in 2017. He died two days later in hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Broadcasters AMC confirmed the news: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set.”

Jeff Harris, the lawyer representing Bernecker’s parents, claimed their son’s death was “entirely preventable.”

“There are a zillion different ways that this stunt could have been thrown off, but there just wasn’t any planning for it,” he said, according to Deadline.