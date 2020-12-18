The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has said he remains hopeful that the upcoming Rick Grimes spin-off movies could start shooting next spring.

The actor, who left the AMC show after season nine but will be reprising his role in a trilogy of films, gave the first update about the production process for the forthcoming projects.

Lincoln told ABC that he hopes filming could begin in spring 2021, following delays prompted by the ongoing pandemic.

“It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he told the publication. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”

The actor said earlier this year that the team is still “working on it” and also shared a moving experience after being approached by a fan to reprise his role.

“All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,’” he said, “It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’ So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”

The Walking Dead confirmed earlier this year that season 11 would be the last of the show, set to air in two parts between 2021 and 2022.

Six bonus episodes of season 10 will also be released in the new year, with a synopsis of the new episodes revealing that “we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.”

The description added: “The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”