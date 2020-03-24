‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 finale postponed due to “current events”

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will not be shown as planned in April, AMC have confirmed.

The network posted on the show’s official Instagram page earlier today (March 24) to tell fans the last episode in the current season was unavoidably delayed.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” they shared. “The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

Executive producer and director Greg Nicotero added more information in the comments, telling fans: “Post production for those who are curious involves VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX. This process usually goes up to about 3 weeks from air date.

“I’m finding out about this same time you guys are and it’s disappointing but the episode will not disappoint. Be safe everyone.”

Earlier this year, showrunner Angela Kang responded to criticisms that the show had been too visually dark since the mid-season premiere of season 10. “We do consider darkness when we go through lighting on set or the final colour process on the episode before it airs,” she explained.

“We have received occasional complaints throughout the years that certain scenes are too dark for some people,” the producer said, “But I swear we’re not trying to make anything too dark to enjoy!”

The Walking Dead has already been confirmed to be renewed for its 11th season. A spin-off series is also in the works and is due for release later this year.