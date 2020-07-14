The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will get a confirmed release date at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The episode, pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, was promised for later this year. Showrunner Angela Kang has now confirmed to fans that the date will be announced at next week’s event.

San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled in its traditional format for the first time in history in light of the pandemic, but has been retooled as Comic-Con@Home, a five-day event, entirely free, for fans to attend virtually.

A fan asked Kang on Instagram, when the season 10 finale would be due to air, to which Kang replied “Announcement at virtual Comic Con!”

There will be a panel for The Walking Dead on July 24 at 1PM (PT), featuring cast members including Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

Kang recently teased potential plot developments for the long-awaited final episode, on AMC’s Friday Night in with the Morgans.

“Obviously, we’ve got this new power group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who are off on the road,” Kang said to co-host Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “We’re going to see some interesting turns in that.”

Kang also provided an update on the potential fate of the Whisperers. “Now that Alpha’s gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role with his kind of half Alpha/Beta face, we’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers,” she explained.

Greg Nicotero, director of the final episode, had previously said that fans’ “jaws will drop” when they see the finale.