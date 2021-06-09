‘The Walking Dead’ shares season 11 first-look images

The Walking Dead has shared a number of first-look images from season 11.

The final season is set to premiere on AMC in the US on August 22 with eight new episodes, with a following 16 to come in 2022.

Christian Serratos, Cassady McClincy, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan all appear in the new images, fighting off new zombies.

Another image sees Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan taking out a zombie after his traumatic past with his wife Lucille at the end of season 10.

Take a look at the new images here:

In other Walking Dead news, a collection of Funko Pop! figures based on characters from the show is being released for Halloween.

Set to ship sometime in October, The Walking Dead collection will feature Carol with her bow and arrow, Daryl and Dog, Maggie with her bow, and Negan with his knife.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead will be moving to Disney+ in the UK next month.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the channel will close in the UK after 17 years and stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media.

“On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

It continued: “We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you.

“Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”