The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has given an update on the status of the next season, admitting it’s currently a “waiting game to see what’s going to happen”.

The show’s season 10 finale, A Certain Doom, has been unable to be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the episode will now be aired at a later date.

Addressing where things stand further down the line with season 11, the Negan actor told Live with Kelly and Ryan: “As far as The Walking Dead and the next season, I don’t know. No one knows when and where and how and if, y’know? It’s a big waiting game to see what’s going to happen.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the season 10 finale, Morgan explained: “We had finished season 10, shooting-wise, but we airing the episodes, and what happened was the last episode couldn’t air because they were unable to finish the ending on it.

“The season finale, episode 16, we don’t know when that will air. I’m hoping in the next couple of months you’ll see the season finale of the show.

“We weren’t in the middle of production, I was actually shooting a film in Boston when this all went down, and it shut down production — we had another two and a half, three weeks to go shooting on that.”

Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero recently spoke about season 11, explaining: “The good news is the writers are cranking away. So fingers crossed that we’ll have all of our scripts or a lot of the scripts ready to go by the time we start production.

Advertisement

“Television’s tricky because you got to give the writers’ room time to break the story. Once you get into production and that boat leaves the dock, then you’re sort of holding on for dear life.”

He added: “I think the plan is to try to get as far as we can on the scripts, so once we hit the ground running in production, a lot of the challenges and a lot of the hiccups will have already been refined and ready to go.”