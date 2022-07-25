‘The Walking Dead’ season 11C trailer announces the end of an era

The Walking Dead has shared the official trailer for season 11C – the end of the flagship series.

The long-running AMC show will wrap this October with the third chapter of season 11 before a number of spinoff projects are developed.

Take a look at the new trailer below:

An official synopsis for season 11C of The Walking Dead reads: “On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community.

“With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategise for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.”

One of several spinoff projects continuing the legacy of The Walking Dead is Isle Of The Dead, focusing on Maggie and Negan.

The forthcoming show will centre on Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters and is set to premiere in 2023, according to TVLine.

AMC has said the show will take place in “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland” where we find Maggie and Negan – in spite of him having murdered her husband.

“The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Season 11C of The Walking Dead will air in one go on October 3 on Disney+.