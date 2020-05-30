The Walking Dead is still one of the most watched cable programmes in the US, a new report has revealed.

Although the AMC drama – now in its tenth season – is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers remain high for cable viewers.

Nielsen [via The Hollywood Reporter] reports that season ten is averaging 5.4 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of delayed viewing. The data firm noted further that its demographic number ranks 11th among all Nielsen-measured primetime shows this season (AMC’s Better Call Saul ranks fourth among cable dramas in adults 18-49 and 25-54, and the joint AMC and BBC America airings of Killing Eve rank 15th).

The finale of The Walking Dead season ten, titled A Certain Doom, is delayed with no broadcast date yet confirmed. It will air as a special event as soon as the special effects can be completed, the process of which will take longer within the limitations of working during a pandemic.

Fansided writes: “The Walking Dead still is the number one rated scripted cable drama. That’s an unprecedented achievement for a genre show on basic cable. Not only is the show number one on cable, it came in 11th for all Nielson-measured primetime shows across the TV spectrum, including broadcast shows.”

The publication noted that while the show has seen a dip in ratings against its peak numbers over the years, critics’ views that it would suffer in season ten without its protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) appear to be the opposite.

“Showrunner Angela Kang, who took over in season 9, was able to get The Walking Dead back on track and return to the nuanced character development, taut narrative arcs, and fantastic effects that made the show a hit,” it wrote.

In other news, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus recently compared the show’s upcoming season ten finale to Game Of Thrones, promising an “epic battle.”