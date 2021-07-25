‘The Walking Dead’ shares dramatic trailer for final season

The trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead has arrived – you can watch it below.

The trailer for the show’s 11th and final season was shown during a panel for San Diego Comic-Con yesterday (July 25).

The trailer showed plenty of dramatic zombie battles as well as fan-favourite characters such as Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Negan. Viewers also saw a more in-depth looks at the Reapers and the Commonwealth.

You can watch the trailer here:

Last month, The Walking Dead’s writer Jim Barnes shared a first-look at the script for the show’s 11th season.

Taking to Instagram on June 24, Barnes posted a cover shot of the script for the first part of the show’s final season trilogy. “Final Season Premiere 8.22.21 #TWD,” he captioned the post.

In addition to the cover shot, Star on Disney+ has also unveiled the titles for the first eight episodes and descriptions for episodes 1101 and 1102.

The description for episode 1101, titled ‘Acheron: Part I’, reads: “Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realises it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it.

“Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.”

You can see the full list of the episode titles here:

1101 – ‘Acheron: Part I’

1102 – ‘Acheron: Part II’

1103 – ‘Hunted’

1104 – ‘Rendition’

1105 – ‘Out of the Ashes’

1106 – ‘On the Inside’

1107 – ‘Promises Broken’

1108 – ‘For Blood’

The show’s final season is set to premiere on AMC in the US on August 22, while it will air in the UK the following day on August 23 exclusively on Star on Disney+.

Earlier this month, a number of first-look images from season 11 were shared, featuring Christian Serratos, Cassady McClincy, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan fighting off new zombies.