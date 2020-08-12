The Walking Dead‘s franchise head Scott Gimple has provided some hints about who may perish in the show’s season ten finale.

The delayed episode – to finally be broadcast in the US on October 4 and in the UK on October 5 – will pitch the survivors against Beta and his horde, which surrounds the hospital.

Advertisement

Gimple has now revealed in a Comic-Con@Home panel that whoever is looking after Judith and RJ should be careful, suggesting that they will be the ones to fall victim. “If you look at Judith’s history of parents and guardians, they’re the ones in danger,” he said (via ComicBook.com).

“Judith is taking care of herself fine, even taking care of RJ. Anybody who gets in that position with Judith winds up going, and she came into this world with a difficult sort of situation.

“I’m just saying, I’m not as worried about RJ and Judith as the person taking care of them.”

As ComicBook.com points out, the trailer for the anticipated episode, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, shows Father Gabriel waiting with Judith as someone or something approaches and looks to break down the doors. Could Father be in for bad luck?

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead sequel spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond has confirmed its revised release date, and, in a new trailer, crossovers with The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead were teased. Get all the details on the spin-off on NME here.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead‘s season ten finale will air as a special episode on October 5 on FOX in the UK. You can also catch up on the show via NOW TV. In the US, the season ten finale is broadcast on Sunday, October 4 at 9pm on AMC.