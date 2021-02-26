‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner teases new characters for final season

The showrunner for The Walking Dead has spoken about new characters in season 11.

Angela Kang told NME in a new preview feature that fans can expect new communities of characters – some of whom will provide help, others challenges – in the final season of the long-running AMC zombie drama.

“We’ll be introducing new communities that are antagonists, sometimes allies,” Kang said.

“We are actively working on season 11. It’s a long season for us, it’s 24 episodes. We keep it at 16 normally! I do have a sense of where it might end but we are working on all of that.”

She continued: “There’s going to be all the human drama that we’ve built up: we’ve got Maggie back, there’s a great Maggie/Negan story that we’re working on. There will be lots to look forward to for our fans who have been following us all of this time!”

Last September, season 11 was confirmed for 2022.

In other news, more photos from the extended tenth season of the show have been shared. Six new bonus episodes will air in March in the UK to round off the season, its finale of which was delayed significantly last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A description for the upcoming installments reads: “In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.

“The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK.