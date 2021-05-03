Bosses of The Walking Dead have promised an action-packed 11th and final season, featuring “tons of zombies”.

The show’s last run will premiere in the US on August 22, it has now been confirmed. The 11th season premiere will likely air in the UK on the following day.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will consist of 24 episodes – eight more than usual – and is set to conclude in 2022.

Speaking about the forthcoming new episodes, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told EW that season 11 will see a return to the “usual scope” of past seasons.

She said: “Just in very broad terms, I’ll say that season 11, we get to come back more of our usual scope and scale that people are used to,” Kang tells EW. “So we’ll start seeing more stories again like the first episode — it’s got everybody on earth in the episode.

“And tons of zombies and lots of action and fun and intrigue, and locations we’ve never seen, and things like that. So just stylistically, there will be a change from these six [episodes] that we just watched back into our normal season.”

“We’ll be dealing with the new group that our foursome of Eugene, Ezekiel, Princess, and Yumiko ran across and that starts to open up their world in bigger and unexpected ways. Then of course we’ve got to see that Connie is still alive at the end of episode 16, so we still got that thread out there to deal with,” she added.

“We’ve got some great stories at Alexandria, as they’re dealing with the aftermath of this Whisperer war and things start to amp up even further. Then it all keeps rolling from there.”

Advertisement Regarding the Negan and Maggie storyline, Kang teased: “There’s a big, important story that has to do with Maggie and Negan. And I think it should be fascinating. Those two are really, really great across from each other.”

Recent casting announcements for season 11 of The Walking Dead have included Avengers: Infinity War‘s Michael James Shaw, who will play Mercer, the commander of the Commonwealth Army, alongside Margot Bingham, who will star as Stephanie of the Commonwealth after having a voice-only role in season 10.

Also joining the cast for the final season is Jacob Young, who is best known for his roles on US soap operas The Bold And The Beautiful and All My Children and will be playing a character called Deaver.