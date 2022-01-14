‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ starts filming this month

The Walking Dead spin-off Tales Of The Walking Dead will start filming on January 18, according to reports.

Announced in October last year, Tales Of The Walking Dead is a six-part anthology series featuring both new and established characters.

The Walking Dead writer-producer Channing Powell will serve as showrunner on the series, with Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the franchise, closely involved.

According to the Gainesville Times, the spin-off series will start filming in Buford, Georgia on Tuesday (January 18). Filming is expected to last 53 days, a location agreement suggests.

The universe is getting bigger… Tales of The Walking Dead coming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/JSg5zyDcJQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 12, 2021

The report also states that production will start in Hall County at a property on 5711 Holiday Road, where prop constructions of a convenience store called ‘Mini Mart’ and a prop Mexican restaurant ‘2 Panchos’ have been built.

Announcing the spin-off, AMC boss Dan McDermott said: “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales Of The Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.

“We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Tales Of The Walking Dead isn’t the only TWD spin-off in the pipeline, with Fear The Walking Dead set to return for an eighth season. There’s also a series featuring Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in development.

The Walking Dead will premiere the second half of its 11th and final season in February. Tales Of The Walking Dead is expected to premiere on AMC in the summer.