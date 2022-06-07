‘The Walking Dead’ star Jeffrey Dean Morgan invites Alycia Debnam-Carey to join Negan spin-off

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has invited Alycia Debnam-Carey to join upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off Isle Of The Dead, sparking speculation of a crossover.

Debnam-Carey, who played Alicia Clark in spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, left the show after seven seasons last month. In her final episode, titled ‘Amina’, Clark is seen venturing out on a new mission after seemingly surviving her walker bite.

On Monday (June 6), Morgan, who plays Negan in the main show, praised Debnam-Carey’s performance and invited her to join filming on Isle Of The Dead in New York.

“To the incredible @DebnamCarey,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “You kick ass. Period. On and off screen. Whatever is next? I’m here for it.

“Congrats on an incredible run… @WalkingDead_AMC world will miss you… and patiently await your return. How do you feel about New York?”

Isle Of The Dead is a spin-off featuring Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) which takes place after The Walking Dead’s final eight episodes later this year. Filming is expected to start this year in New York.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) will also have his own spin-off following the main show, set to be filmed in Europe and premiere in 2023. It was originally supposed to include Carol too, but actor Melissa McBride announced earlier this year she’s no longer involved.

An anthology spin-off titled Tales Of The Walking Dead is set to be released later this year, featuring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and the return of Samantha Morton’s Alpha.

The Walking Dead’s final eight episodes will begin in October 2022.