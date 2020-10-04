Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee in AMC’s The Walking Dead, has told NME about her hopes for the eventual end of the long-running post-apocalyptic drama.

Cohan, who left the drama at the climax of season nine – alongside original cast member Andrew Lincoln – returns to the show in the final episode of season 10. Entitled ‘A Certain Doom’, it will air tonight (October 4) in the US and on FOX in the UK tomorrow. It was also recently announced that season 11 would be The Walking Dead‘s last – although several spin-offs and a series of films are planned for the franchise.

Advertisement

Asked how she would like to see the show conclude, Cohan said: “There’s so many ways it could go and maybe I just don’t really think it’s over. I can’t foresee the end! If we’re just dreaming, I would love to see Rick [Andrew Lincoln] come back. That’s how I’d love it to end, I’d love to see him land in a helicopter and Michonne [Danai Gurira] to be with him.”

She also expressed her dream scenario for the end of her own character Maggie’s story. “It would be really, really fun if we got to do a 40-year time jump,” she said. “You sort of peel back and start on a close-up of some very elderly hands and it takes a minute to figure out whose they are.”

She continued: “Once you realise whose [hands] they are, where they are and where the world is now and what that means and who’s with her… maybe it’s her final days. Maybe she doesn’t die by a zombie? That’s an idea.”

“It’s so exciting to have Lauren back with us,” showrunner Angela Kang said during the recent The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. “We’ve been saying for a long time that we wanted to tell more story with Maggie, that we have things in the works, and we were trying to figure it out, so it’s really exciting to get into this new chapter.” The Walking Dead Universe is a new, interactive fan service, hosted on live-streaming platform Twitch, which launched on September 20. It offers 12 hours of original programming each week.

The Walking Dead will conclude in 2022 after 11 seasons. The final batch of episodes, which Cohen will once again be a regular in, will consist of 24 episodes. The first 12 will air next year. The subsequent 12, the year after. Before that, however, six additional episodes will bridge the gap between season 10 and 11.