The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has discussed her ideal ending for the show.

The long-running AMC show is currently airing extended episodes of its delayed 10th season, and will wrap up with its 11th edition.

Cohan’s character Maggie Rhee made her return in the season premiere of the extended season 10, providing a long-awaited reunion with Negan.

Speaking on Conan with Conan O’Brien, Cohan revealed how she hopes the show will conclude in its final season.

“I would like for there to be a cure and maybe my mind has changed since we’ve been going through COVID but I would love for there, for Maggie’s character not to die by zombie and for there to just be some sort of slow reveal of this return to normalcy,” she said.

“You sort of like find her in her house listening to Dire Straits and 85 years old and there’s like some more kids and I don’t know a couple of German shepherds.”

She added: “I just kind of think it would be nice, don’t get me wrong I have definitely imagined, you know, Rick returning and Michelle returning and the real kinds of things that could happen. But I’d love to see some[thing] cosy, you know maybe some people knitting.”

Home Sweet Home, the first episode of the extended season 10, aired last week. An NME recap of the episode said: “‘I told [Hershel] that a bad man killed [Glenn],’ Maggie confide to Daryl during the episode. ‘He wanted to know if that man got what he deserved. He wanted to know if that man is dead.’

“Negan, of course, is very not-dead – and both Hershel and his mum will have to learn to live with him during their stay at Alexandria. But how will that go down? Are we set for a climactic fight down the line?”

The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK. No release date for season 11 has yet been set.