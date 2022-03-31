‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus salutes final day of shooting

Norman Reedus has commemorated the final day of shooting The Walking Dead after spending 12 years starring in the hit AMC zombie drama.

Reedus, who has portrayed Daryl Dixon in the series since it began airing in 2010, was filmed in a video by executive producer Greg Nicotero who wanted to document their final moments working together on the expanded 11th – and final – season.

“Love you, buddy,” Reedus tells Nicotero as the pair look to the camera, arms-in-arms, in the clip. “Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy,” he adds.

“Remember when we were babies and we started this show? I had short hair,” Nicotero then says, to which Reedus responds: “I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”

Reedus adds that he’s probably going to be “on a bathroom floor with a martini in tears” in about 12 hours’ time.

The actor is the series’ longest-serving star alongside Melissa McBride, who portrays Carol Peletier in the show.

Earlier this month, Reedus revealed that he was returning to work after suffering an injury that led to a concussion.

Meanwhile, plans are already in place for numerous spin-off The Walking Dead shows.