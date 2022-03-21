Norman Reedus has confirmed that he will be returning to work on The Walking Dead after suffering an injury earlier last week.

The Daryl Dixon actor sustained a concussion while working on the series, though has updated fans in an Instagram post, confirming he will be back on set tomorrow (March 22).

“Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me. And sorry about Atlanta event I was looking forward to it,” he wrote.

Reedus also thanked fans following the passing of his cat, Eye In The Dark – whom he shared a picture of – saying: “Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat.”

The Walking Dead is currently in the middle of its 11th and final season, though plans are already in place for spin-off shows.

Among them is a show focused on Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), as well as a newly-announced series called Isle Of The Dead, centring on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

The latter series will be set in “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland”, where we find Maggie and Negan.

“The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” the description adds.

“[Executive producer Eli Jorné] has created something incredibly special,” Cohan said of the series. “I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Morgan added: “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, [the] Empire State Building, [the] Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?!?

“The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up, folks, Isle Of The Dead is going to reinvent the Walking Dead Universe.”

Meanwhile, Morgan has apologised to fans of The Walking Dead after the “spoiler” over his character’s fate with the announcement of the spin-off series.