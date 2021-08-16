‘The Walking Dead’ star opens up about Maggie and Negan showdown

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared his thoughts on the forthcoming showdown between Negan and Maggie.

The actor, who plays the antagonistic Negan in the AMC series, spoke about the return of Lauren Cohan’s character after Negan killed Maggie’s late husband.

Negan had “made some progress with this group,” Morgan told TVLine, referring to the start of season 11. “He’s saved just about everybody at one time or another and put his life on the line to kill Alpha.

“He’d done some good things. Then suddenly Maggie’s back, and he’s back at square one from nine years ago, show-wise. It’s precarious at best.”

Speculating on the worst-case scenario, Morgan went on: “I think she’s going to have to kill him, or he’s going to have to kill her, especially as we find them in the first two episodes.

“It’s not a good place to be for either of them. Negan is frustrated, and Maggie is pissed, for obvious reasons, that this guy is out of jail and seemingly in a better headspace than the last time she saw him. We’ll see how that plays out, but it’s not going to be an easy run.”

Early viewers reacted recently to the major cliffhanger at the end of the season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, praising the first episode of the supersized final run of episodes.

The huge cliffhanger comes after star Norman Reedus recently teased a “mind-blowing” twist in season 11.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going,” he told ComicBook.

“We did the first ten episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly, and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group.

“And then all of a sudden, we did a one-eighty, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden.”