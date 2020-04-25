‘The Walking Dead’ star says he was “kind of over” the show by the time he left

The Walking Dead actor Tom Payne, who played Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia for three seasons of the hit zombie drama, has said that he was “kind of over” the show by the time his character was killed off.

Rovia met his end midway through season 9, in a scene that was received with controversy amongst fans.

Now, Payne has opened up on his time on the show, and revealed that he felt like it was the right time to leave.

Advertisement

“Ultimately it came down to just happiness in my job, and I was just like, ‘Well, I’ve done this for three years,’ and that was the longest I’ve ever done any acting job,” Payne told ComicBook.com’s Talking Shop.

“And I had kind of done everything that I wanted to do on the show, and I didn’t really see the point in hanging around and just waiting for something to happen.

“We’d done some fight stuff which was really cool, but it didn’t seem like it was really going to go… his storyline wasn’t going to develop much.”

He added, laughing: “And everyone is like jockeying for position on that show and waiting for their time to shine, and I was just kind of over it, really.”

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer Greg Nicotero has provided an update on the delays to the show that were enforced due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

AMC previously announced that it would be unable to complete post-production work on the 16th and final episode of The Walking Dead season 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the uncertainty of the length of current lockdown across the world, AMC and The Walking Dead team have said they are unable to confirm when the season 10 finale, A Certain Doom, will be finished and ready to air.