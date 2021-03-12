‘The Walking Dead’ star Seth Gilliam opens up about “surreal” death threats

The Walking Dead star Seth Gilliam has opened up about receiving death threats from fans.

The star, who plays Father Gabriel in the AMC drama series, was talking about filming season 10 during the coronavirus pandemic when he made the admission.

“What’s been surreal to me is sometimes people not being able to see fiction from reality, and assuming I was Father Gabriel and not Seth Gilliam. When they question the choices the character made on the show, and started to send me death threats and stuff. That was surreal,” he told Digital Spy.

Extended episodes for the series’ delayed 10th season are currently airing in the UK with episode 18 recently going out.

Speaking about filming the additional episodes for season 10 under COVID restrictions, Gilliam added: “That was kind of surreal, feeling like I was putting on some kind of astronaut suit – to get from point A to point B – and then to just take it all off, and be in the character again.

“That was a little surreal, people moving away from us as we were moving towards them, because they had to keep at a 10ft distance. So there was an invisible forcefield that would push people away.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie recently discussed her ideal ending for the show.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK. No release date for season 11, which will be the show’s last, has yet been set.