‘The Walking Dead’ teases the Reapers in new look at season 11

The Walking Dead has unveiled a brand new teaser for its upcoming 11th and final season, suggesting a terrifying fate for those who cross the Reapers.

The AMC series is set to return next month on August 22 with eight brand new episodes, while the final batch is coming next year.

In a new teaser called ‘Threatened’, a quick succession of images flashes across the screen – including many of the main players – though one in particular shows how the Reapers string up their victims on the side of the road.

It comes more than a month after Walking Dead fans were given a first look at season 11 in a series of images, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan taking out a zombie.

More recently, the show shared a series of new character pictures, showing the likes of Norman Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol.

Show writer Jim Barnes has also shared a first look at the script for season 11, while the titles for the first eight episodes as well descriptions for episodes 1101 and 1102 have been released.

The Walking Dead recently moved to Disney+ in the UK following the company’s acquisition of Fox, with the show due to stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media.

“On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future,” a spokesperson said in a statement back in May.

“We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you. Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”