The Walking Dead is “very close” to finishing its season ten finale, according to the show’s boss.

The long-running AMC drama is set to air its next episode The Tower this weekend. Its planned finale A Certain Doom was unable to be finished due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As such, The Tower is set to be broadcast as an alternate season finale, with A Certain Doom arriving as a one-off in the future.

Speaking to ComicBook, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that the show’s visual effects team were “very, very close” to finishing A Certain Doom when they were ordered to pause their work due to the pandemic.

“We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about two weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down,” Kang added.

“So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that’s done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a colour process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Bros stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment that you can’t just move into somebody’s home overnight.”

Kang said the team behind the show are “very, very close” to finishing the episode, adding: “I think actually by the time the world is safe for people to start venturing out, probably all of the VFX will be done and then it’s just a handful of processes that they can turn around very, very quickly.”

