‘The Walking Dead’ will reportedly end after Season 12

The 10th season of the AMC show is currently airing

The Walking Dead may be set to finish after season 12, new reports state.

The show’s 10th season is currently airing on AMC.

The first episode of season 10, which aired at the start of October, saw The Walking Dead drop to its all-time ratings low.

Now, We Got This Covered have revealed that sources say the 12th season of the show may be its last, with AMC instead focusing on the show’s spin-off series’.

The first Walking Dead spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, first aired in 2015 and shared its fifth season earlier this year, while a new spin-off is also in the works.

The report reveals that “the current thinking at AMC is to do two more seasons of The Walking Dead before bringing things to a close and focusing on the spinoffs”.

The latest episode of season 10 of The Walking Dead, episode 7, aired on Sunday night (November 18), and saw the Whisperer mole finally unmasked, confirming a Walking Dead fan theory in the process.

Another recent easter egg from the show linked Beta and Beth, with a song called ‘The Turtle and the Monkey’, which is written and sung by former Walking Dead star Emily Kinney, who played Beth Greene on the show, playing during a recent episode.