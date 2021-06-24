‘The Walking Dead’ writer shares first-look at season 11 script

The Walking Dead writer Jim Barnes has shared a first-look at the script for the show’s 11th season – see it below.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (June 24), Barnes posted a cover shot of the script for the first part of the show’s final season trilogy.

“Final Season Premiere 8.22.21 #TWD,” he captioned the post.

In addition to the cover shot, Star on Disney+ has also unveiled the titles for the first eight episodes and descriptions for episodes 1101 and 1102.

The description for episode 1101, titled ‘Acheron: Part I’, reads: “Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realises it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it.

“Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.”

The description for episode 1102, titled ‘Acheron: Part II’, reads: “The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train.

“Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.”

Both episodes are directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Angela Kang and Jim Barnes. You can see the full list of episodes for the first part of season 11 below:

1101 – Acheron: Part I

1102 – Acheron: Part II

1103 – Hunted

1104 – Rendition

1105 – Out of the Ashes

1106 – On the Inside

1107 – Promises Broken

1108 – For Blood

The show’s final season is set to premiere on AMC in the US on August 22, while it will air in the UK the following day on August 23 exclusively on Star on Disney+.

Earlier this month, a number of first-look images from season 11 were shared, featuring Christian Serratos, Cassady McClincy, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan fighting off new zombies.

In other Walking Dead news, a collection of Funko Pop! figures based on characters from the show is being released for Halloween.

Set to ship sometime in October, The Walking Dead collection will feature Carol with her bow and arrow, Daryl and Dog, Maggie with her bow, and Negan with his knife.