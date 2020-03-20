‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares gruesome BTS photo after season 10 plot twist

Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a graphic behind the scenes photo following a shock revelation in the latest episode of the AMC show.

New episode Walk With Us, released earlier this week (March 15), saw villain Alpha killed off after being tricked by Negan into believing he had her daughter Lydia captive.

Alpha’s throat was slit in her final moments, and Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has posed with her decapitated head in a new post on Instagram.

“SPOILER???? Or is it?” he wrote. “Just don’t look or read… I waited to post. Well… shoot.”

Speaking about her character’s death, actress Samantha Morton recently discussed the moment she found out about Alpha’s fate.

“I knew when I got the part — basically, when [showrunner] Angela [Kang] and I were talking about Alpha and the possibility of me playing her and all that kind of stuff,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“She was really, really honest and said, ‘Listen, this is what’s going to happen.’ I think that the overwhelming feeling on the show is that you are part of the story that continues.

“The show is bigger than any one individual, it is all about The Walking Dead, so to play a villain such as Alpha, you know that something’s got to give. So, I always knew.”

The next episode of The Walking Dead, titled What We Become, is set to be released on Sunday (March 22), and a teaser for the episode suggests that an original character from the early seasons of the show is going to make a return.