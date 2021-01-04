‘The Walking Dead”s Steven Yeun says he was always “in service to a larger narrative”

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun has discussed his controversial exit from the show, four years on.

Yeun played Glenn Rhee in the AMC show, and was killed off in the dramatic season seven opener by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a controversial move that led many to ditch the long-running show.

Speaking to Variety, Yeun has reflected on his time on the show, revealing that he felt “always, kind of, in service to this larger narrative”.

“Leaving [the show], if I had any weird feelings about it, was mostly that I hadn’t taken the time for myself to understand who I was and maybe my voice and what I wanted to say,” he added.

“In some ways that reflects kind of how I was raised in my early years. I think I’m done. I think I want to try the other side.”

Discussing his experiences on set for The Walking Dead, Yeun described the experience as “a massive blessing,” adding: “Not only did I meet incredible people that taught me some incredible ways to navigate life – to be a professional, to be an actor, to take a job seriously – but also just submit to a beast such as The Walking Dead.”

Bonus episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead are set to begin airing on AMC in the US on February 28, and the following day (March 1) on FOX in the UK.

Showrunners also previously confirmed that season 11 would be the last of the show, set to air in two parts between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead director Rosemary Rodriguez has teased a potential return for Rick Grimes. It comes after Andrew Lincoln recently said he was hoping to reprise his role in a trilogy of films when shooting starts this spring.

The actor, who left the AMC show after season nine, added: “It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines. And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”