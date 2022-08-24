The Wanted’s Tom Parker nominated for posthumous National Television Award

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has been posthumously nominated for a National Television Award (NTA).

Parker, who died from brain cancer in March aged 33, is nominated for Best Authored Documentary for his film Inside My Head, which aired on Channel 4 late last year and saw Parker discussing the experience of being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Others nominated for the award include Caring for Derek, the documentary from Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway about caring for her husband Derek Draper during the COVID pandemic.

Parker told fans in October, 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, and after 18 months of fighting the disease, he died this past March.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” the singer’s wife, Kelsey, wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

‘We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end.”

Following Parker’s death, it was revealed that Ed Sheeran helped to pay for some of the medical treatment that the star received during his time battling brain cancer.

In his posthumous autobiography, Hope, which was released on May 26, Parker revealed that Sheeran helped pay for some of his medical bills while undergoing treatment for the cancer.

“Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help,” Parker wrote in excerpts from the book which were published by The Sun.

Parker went on to call Sheeran “a very special man” and added that the ‘Shape Of You’ hitmaker will “probably be mad” that he’s revealing how he “helped out” with his medical bills when Parker was seeking other treatment options alongside private immunotherapy.

“He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world,” Parker wrote.

At the time of Parker’s passing, Sheeran paid tribute on Instagram writing: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy x”