A HBO series from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is undergoing an overhaul, according to reports.

In a statement released on Monday (April 25), HBO said the series, titled The Idol, is “adjusting” its cast and crew to serve a new direction.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” a statement reads.

“The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

According to Variety, director Amy Seimetz (The Killing) has departed the project. It’s believed Levinson will take over as director.

As announced in June last year, The Idol is set to follow a female pop singer who enters into a romantic relationship with an LA club owner who also leads a secret cult.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) serves as a co-writer and executive producer on the series, alongside Levinson and Reza Fahim. Tesfaye will also star in the series, alongside Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis.

Other cast members announced include Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anna Heche in recurring roles.

The Weeknd has a few acting credits to his name. He previously played himself in Josh and Benny Safdie’s 2019 thriller film Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler, and also made guest appearances in American Dad and The Simpsons.

Recently, the singer replaced Kanye West as a headliner of Coachella alongside Swedish House Mafia, where he debuted songs from his latest album ‘Dawn FM’ live.