‘The West Wing’ cast tease reunion in support of Black Lives Matter

The West Wing star Richard Schiff has teased that the show’s cast are discussing a reunion in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of protests have been held worldwide across the last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Schiff, who plays Toby Ziegler in the White House drama which ran from 1999-2006, has tweeted that work has begun on a “cast reunion and reading” in support of the movement, teasing that the end product would be “coming soon”.

I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference. https://t.co/acA0n5LenU — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) June 3, 2020

Replying to a tweet about his show The Good Doctor, Schiff revealed the plans to revive The West Wing in support of the movement.

He also praised the cast and bosses of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who this week donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. “Good for Brooklyn 99,” he wrote. “I hope it makes a difference.”

Schiff, who tweeted a picture from the frontline of protests over Floyd’s death, revealed the plans while responding to fans of his other drama, The Good Doctor, who wanted the show to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement.

A host of figures from the film and TV world have come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Floyd’s death. Yesterday (June 3), Star Wars actor John Boyega made an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park.

After expressing his worry about his outspoken speech affecting his ability to get future roles, a host of Hollywood directors including Jordan Peele, Edgar Wright, Guillermo del Toro and Charlie Brooker showed their intent to cast him in future roles.