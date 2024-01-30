‘The West Wing’ solves how Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl

A clip from The West Wing has gone viral, explaining how Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl on time following her concert in Tokyo the night before.

On Sunday (January 28), Travis Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the Baltimore Ravens. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas on February 11, with kick-off scheduled for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT.

Swift, who has been attending Chiefs games since September to support Kelce, is set to play an ‘Eras Tour’ concert in Tokyo the night before on February 10 – leaving some fans to wonder if she’ll be able to make it to the event.

One fan posted an answer to the conundrum on X, as covered in a 2001 episode of The West Wing. In the clip, characters Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford), C.J. Cregg (Allison Janney), Toby Ziegler (Richard Schiff) and Sam Seaborn (Rob Lowe) discuss the timezone logistics of flying from Tokyo to the US.

Can Taylor Swift make the Super Bowl from her Tokyo concert? A West Wing episode from 2001 already answered this: pic.twitter.com/6LBQMSrCVw — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) January 29, 2024

Essentially, the date will decrease as Swift crosses the International Date Line, the boundary between one calendar day to the next, when she travels east from Japan to the US. This means she’ll be able to make it in time to catch the Super Bowl.

According to PageSix, that’s what the singer plans to do. “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” a source told the outlet.

Last year, Kelce opened up about how he met Swift when he attended one of her ‘Eras’ tour shows, where he failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

“There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce said.

Recently, social media platform X temporarily blocked Swift’s name from being searched after explicit, fake AI-generated images of the singer went viral.